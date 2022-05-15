Michele Tafoya Trending For Wrong Reasons: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: TV announcer Michele Tafoya on the field before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya was trending for the wrong reasons on Saturday night.

Tafoya, who left NBC and Sunday Night Football following the Super Bowl, is now working in the political world. She certainly got everyone charged up on social media on Saturday night.

The ex-NFL reporter appears to have an issue with an MLB broadcast for hyping up Los Angeles Angels outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

The tweet has just 70 likes, while more than 900 people have quote tweeted it, mostly with critical comments.

"I agree! More talk about values, and if possible also Troy Glaus," one fan joked.

"They shouldn’t talk about a once in history phenom & reigning MVP? They are supposed to promote their product. Like could you explain exactly what you mean? People can’t seem to get enough Ohtani," another fan added.

"I'm a huge fan, Michele. But we love Ohtani," one fan added.

The Angels, meanwhile, won on Saturday night, defeating the Athletics, 9-1.

Los Angeles is 23-13 on the year.