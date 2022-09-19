Microsoft Executive Reacts To Tom Brady's Tablet Smash

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady was so frustrated during Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans that he smashed a Microsoft tablet on the sideline.

Video of Brady smashing the tablet promptly went viral on social media.

Brady and the Bucs were shutout in the first half, though they rallied in the second half for a win.

The NFL's tablets, which are made by Microsoft, hold up pretty well, as Brady wasn't the first player to attempt to smash one.

A Microsoft executive has responded to Brady's smash attempt.

"Microsoft's product chief Panos Panay, who oversees the Surface tablet development, joked in an Instagram story on Sunday that the tablet "should be just fine,'" INSIDER reports on Monday.

Well played, Microsoft.