Mics Capture Tiger Woods’ Brutally Honest Thoughts On NFL Season

A lot of people have doubts on the NFL existing in the world of COVID-19. Tiger Woods is one of them.

During today’s coverage of the first round of the PGA Championship, a mic’d up Tiger was heard chatting with fellow group member Rory McIlroy about a number of other sports. The NFL was one of the league that came up in conversation.

Woods expressed his doubts on the NFL being able to have a season, saying that once one player has it [COVID-19], the entire team will get it.

Woods also isn’t very confident in MLB being able to finish out its shortened campaign. Baseball has already had more than a dozen games canceled in the last couple of weeks due to positive tests.

Tiger Woods not bullish on the NFL returning, chatting with Rory: "I can’t see it, in this state. Once one person has it in the locker room? They’re all going to get it." Nor on MLB: "If they have one more outbreak on any team, they’re done." — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) August 6, 2020

Tiger Woods seems to be thinking logically here, although both the NFL and MLB are going to try their hardest to play. In the last 24 hours, MLB has instituted more stringent safety protocols in the hopes of making things safer for players and teams.

As for the NFL, teams are currently in training camps preparing for the season, though there will be no preseason games this summer. The league is also giving players the chance to opt out of the 2020 season before 4 p.m. ET today.

Even with those precautions, Tiger may just wind up being right, and it might not be possible to play professional team sports outside of the “bubble” atmospheres that the NBA, NHL and WNBA are using. It would be nice if he were wrong though.