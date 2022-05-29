Mike Ditka Endorsement Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Legendary NFL head coach Mike Ditka released a video endorsing a candidate for a local school board position.
The video of the 82-year-old former NFL head coach was somewhat tough to watch.
Ditka, the best head coach in Bears history, showed his support for his friend, David Spada.
Spada is running for a position in the Lake County Board 2nd District.
Fans had a tough time watching the video.
Ditka, who played in the NFL from 1961-72, was the Bears head coach from 1982-92.
He won a Super Bowl with the Bears and was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.