Mike Ditka Endorsement Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 25: Former American football player, coach, and television commentator Mike Ditka during the 2015 Pro Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL head coach Mike Ditka released a video endorsing a candidate for a local school board position.

The video of the 82-year-old former NFL head coach was somewhat tough to watch.

Ditka, the best head coach in Bears history, showed his support for his friend, David Spada.

Spada is running for a position in the Lake County Board 2nd District.

Fans had a tough time watching the video.

Ditka, who played in the NFL from 1961-72, was the Bears head coach from 1982-92.

He won a Super Bowl with the Bears and was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.