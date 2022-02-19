Mike Florio Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play In 2022: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk predicted that Tom Brady will not stay retired.

Instead, Florio believes Brady will be the starting quarterback for a new team when the 2022 season kicks off. He thinks the seven-time Super Bowl champion will start for the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m telling you, it’s unavoidable. He’s not gonna lower himself to have to dirty himself the way Aaron Rodgers is. He’s gonna work it all behind the scenes. I just … I think he’s gonna be with the 49ers Week 1 (of the 2022 season).”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the prediction. Not everyone is on board, but some 49ers fans know Brady would give them a great shot to win the NFC.

“I want the Lance era to start. But Brady on the 49ers would be extremely bad for the rest of the NFC,” one fan said.

Others believe Brady is pulling a Brett Favre and might never retire.

“Brady really going full Favre, huh 🙄,” another fan said.

Others think it’s time to just let Brady retire in peace.

“Lol just let the man retire it’s fine,” one fan said.

Will Tom Brady come out of retirement to play for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022?

We’ll find out.