Mike Florio Thinks Tom Brady Will Play For 1 NFL Team In 2022

Earlier this month, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shortly after announcing his retirement, Brady was asked about a possible comeback at some point. Brady’s response, “never say never,” led plenty of football fans to wonder if he’d actually come out of retirement.

Well, one NFL insider not only believes Brady will play in 2022, he believes it will be for a new team. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks Brady will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when the 2022 season kicks off.

Here’s what Florio had to say:

“…(I) got a great email. I don’t know that the person wants his name to be shared, but it’s explaining what’s going on with Tom Brady. (It’s a) classic mid-life crisis; Step 1, a divorce from the Patriots; Step 2, a short-term relationship with a trophy girl (like the) Buccaneers; Step 3, a late-night text to the high school sweetheart, a.k.a the 49ers.

Florio thinks Brady’s return to the NFL with the 49ers is “unavoidable.”

“I’m telling you, it’s unavoidable. He’s not gonna lower himself to have to dirty himself the way Aaron Rodgers is. He’s gonna work it all behind the scenes. I just … I think he’s gonna be with the 49ers Week 1 (of the 2022 season).”

Brady returning for the 2022 season would be a massive story. Him doing so with a third team in the past three years would only add to that story.

Will Brady be back in 2022?