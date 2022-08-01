Mike Golic Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on February 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami. The seventh-annual event featured a chalk talk hosted by prominent figures in sports and entertainment and interactive partnership activations. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Wheels Up)

Former ESPN Radio host Mike Golic is among those who are weighing in on the Deshaun Watson suspension decision on Monday morning.

Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by independent arbitrator judge Sue Robinson.

While many NFL fans are upset with the suspension, some are arguing that commissioner Roger Goodell should appeal it.

However, Golic points out that this is something most NFL fans have been against.

"A question, haven’t we complained for years that Roger is judge and jury, now an independent person agreed to by both sides gives a ruling that most don’t like, now we want an appeal to go back to Roger?" he points out.

It's a fair point.

"Mike’s going to catch hell for this probably but, he’s right. You can want better from the whole system for women… but, you can’t want the commish to bully pulpit in when you think it’s too light then also complain when he goes rogue and makes his own choice (but such is life)," one fan tweeted.

"Exactly," one fan added.

Sarah Spain responded.

"I don't necessarily believe an appeal back to Roger is the right answer. I want to know why the league only spoke to 12 women. Why they only presented five cases -- ultimately four heard by Robinson. Why there were settlement talks between sides if Robinson was alleged arbiter," she wrote.

That's also fair.

Watson will serve a six-game suspension, barring an appeal, and return for game seven.