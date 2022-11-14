Mike Greenberg Is 'Petrified' Of His Current NFL Mindset

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

As a diehard New York Jets fan, Mike Greenberg is used to being pessimistic about his favorite team.

So, as the 6-3 Jets come off their bye week and head into a pivotal divisional game against the 5-4 New England Patriots, Greenberg can't help but be a little unnerved by how hopeful he's feeling about Gang Green's chances.

"I’m petrified by how confident I am the #Jets are gonna beat New England Sunday," Greenberg tweeted this afternoon.

We can't blame Greenberg for his hesitation. The Jets have lost 13 straight games to their rivals from New England.

The last time the Jets beat the Patriots was in December 2015, and the last time they beat the Pats in Foxboro was in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in January 2011.

We'll see if they can snap the streak this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.