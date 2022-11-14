Mike Greenberg Makes Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Clear

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV host Mike Greenberg attends the Build Series to discuss his new partnership Dove Men + Care and The New Film 'There To Care" at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has faced his fair share of critics so far this season, and probably rightfully so, with the Green Bay Packers struggling at 3-6.

But while Rodgers has taken some hits from members of the media, Mike Greenberg has still backed him.

The ESPN host made his opinion on Rodgers and the Packers coaching situation extremely clear.

"Last week was what it was, but still: Aaron Rodgers is so much better than the offense he plays in," the longtime ESPN host tweeted.

Rodgers has made some really big throws against the Cowboys defense on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas is leading Green Bay, 21-14, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys at Packers contest is currently airing on FOX.