Mike Greenberg Makes Opinion On Cowboys Extremely Clear

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a setback Sunday, falling 31-28 in overtime to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite their Week 10 loss, Mike Greenberg is still confident in America's Team. However, he wants to see more from Dak Prescott.

"The Cowboys are still a Super Bowl contender," Greenberg wrote on Twitter. "They made it much harder on themselves yesterday. The wildcard route is most certainly the road less traveled. They need the QB to play better. But if he does, and he can, they can beat anyone, anytime, anywhere."

Prescott completed 27 of 46 passes for 265 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions at Lambeau Field. He was sharper in his first two games back from a thumb injury, connecting on 40 of 52 throws in blowout wins over the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Dallas will fall three games back in the NFC East standings if the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 6-3 Cowboys also trail the 7-2 New York Giants, but they possess the conference's second wild-card spot.

That could force the Cowboys to win three road playoff games to make their first Super Bowl appearance this century.

It won't be easy, but the Cowboys have the talent to make some noise. Micah Parsons leads a ferocious defense that's tallied an NFL-high 35 sacks, and Tony Pollard has proven more than capable of headlining a backfield regardless of Ezekiel Elliott's availability.

With the championship path likely traveling away from Dallas, the Cowboys will receive a crucial test when going into Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings in Week 11.