Mike Greenberg Releases AFC, NFC Title Game Score Predictions

It’s conference championship weekend in the NFL, as four teams will compete for the chance to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. The Green Bay Packers will welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle for the NFC, while the Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Greenberg became the latest to issue his predictions for each title game in a pair of tweets on Sunday. The ESPN host summed up each contest in one sentence, in addition to giving his pick for the final score.

Greenberg began with the NFC Championship game, set to kick-off at 3:05 p.m. ET at wintry Lambeau Field. The host of Get Up looks to be picking an upset, taking Tom Brady’s Bucs over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, 30-23. However, Greenberg believes that Tampa Bay’s defense will make the difference in the contest. He referenced the return of Vita Vea and a blitz-heavy game plan as two of the major reasons for a Buccaneers victory.

“Bucs defense with addition of Vita Vea stuffs the GB run game, Todd Bowles brings the heat on a cold day, Tom Brady manages game and earns trip to his tenth Super Bowl,” Greenberg tweeted.

Bucs defense with addition of Vita Vea stuffs the GB run game, Todd Bowles brings the heat on a cold day, Tom Brady manages game and earns trip to his tenth Super Bowl. #KOD — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 24, 2021

Turning to the AFC, Greenberg decided to stick with the No. 1 seeded Chiefs, predicting a 36-26 victory. However, rather than focusing on what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense does well, he chose to spend most of his prediction fixating on where the Bills might struggle. Without rookie Zack Moss, Greenberg believes that Buffalo will rely too much on quarterback Josh Allen and lean away from running the football.

“Buffalo has become on dimensional on offense, depends too much on the QB as their lead rushing threat,” Greenberg began. “Too much to ask. And as great as Allen is, he isn’t the best QB on the field. The KC quest for back to back stays alive.”

The AFC Championship game will get underway at 6:40 p.m ET from Kansas City.

Buffalo has become one dimensional on offense, depends too much on the QB as their lead rushing threat. Too much to ask. And as great as Allen is, he isn’t the best QB on the field. The KC quest for back to back stays alive. #KOD — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 24, 2021

We’ll see if Greenberg’s predictions come true by the time the day is out. Stay tuned to The Spun for more conference championship coverage throughout the afternoon.