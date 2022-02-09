Mike Greenberg Reveals His Gut Feeling On Tom Brady

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last Tuesday, but some people, like ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, are skeptical it will be a permanent one.

Brady himself said “never say never” about the possibility of a comeback on his podcast Monday night. On Tuesday morning, Greenberg said on Get Up that he thinks Brady is stepping away because those close to him want him to, not because he’s sick of the grind.

Ultimately, that love of hard work is what Greenberg thinks could lure Brady back.

“One year ago today, I had Tom Brady Sr. on my radio show,” Greenberg said, via NESN. “They had just won the Super Bowl in Tampa and I asked him, what motivates Tom to keep going? He said, ‘Because he loves all of the things everyone else hates. He loves the grind, he loves the nutrition piece of it, he loves the film work, he loves all the work of it.’ Let’s put it this way: he hates it less than most other people hate it, at minimum. “The way I’ve read this with Brady the entire time was this is a person who doesn’t want to retire but is being told by people he cares about genuinely that he should — that it is time for him to do so. I think he is going to miss it, I think it is an inch he’s going to want to scratch, I think he is being incredibly honest in that interview and I will not be the least bit surprised if he comes back to play.”

Greenberg later reiterated his argument during a panel discussion about Brady with Domonique Foxworth, Booger McFarland, Sam Acho and Dan Graziano, which you can see below.

You can expect Brady comeback rumors to continue in the months and years ahead.

The further he gets away from playing though, the more those rumors will fade.