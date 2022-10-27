Mike Greenberg Sets Clear Expectations For Cowboys This Season

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Mike Greenberg wants the Dallas Cowboys to go further than they have this century.

While discussing the team's potential plans before Tuesday's trade deadline, ESPN's Get Up host said their success without Dak Prescott -- and the struggles of other prominent NFC teams -- sets the bar high for Dallas.

"Anything short of the NFC Championship Game will be a disappointment for this Cowboys team," Greenberg said. "They are clearly good enough to be sitting there in the NFL's final four this year, and if they don't, that was a failure."

The Cowboys are 5-2, with four wins coming without their star quarterback. They have the conference's fourth-best record and second-highest point differential (+30) entering Week 8.

Yet they're also two losses behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. The Eagles, who acquired star pass-rusher Robert Quinn on Wednesday, could force the Cowboys to begin the postseason on the road.

While Dallas has a better record than any NFC South or West team, struggling teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers haven't lost much ground despite underwhelming starts. They have plenty of time to heat up before the winter.

As the Cowboys know, reaching the NFC Championship Game isn't easy. America's Team hasn't gotten that far since winning the Super Bowl in 1995 despite since making 11 playoff appearances.

The Cowboys have demonstrated a championship-caliber defense, and Prescott could help them rediscover last season's top-rated offense. They're good enough to meet Greenberg's expectations, but they have a long way to go before vying for a Super Bowl spot.