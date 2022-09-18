Mike Greenberg Shocked On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Mike Greenberg hasn't experienced a lot of happiness as a Jets fan in recent years.

Today was different, though.

The Jets shocked the Browns in truly stunning fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Greenberg took to social media shortly before the crazy victory, though.

"For the #Jets, this season is gonna be about showing improvement. They did that today. And there is a lot of room to get better. Frustrating to lose, of course, but today was a step in the right direction," he wrote.

Oops!



"Jumping the gun… like many people did. What a win," one fan wrote.

"Did he fire this off before the game was over??? Smdh," one fan added.

"Don’t count your eggs before they’re hatched!" one fan added.

Thankfully, Greenberg corrected himself later on.

A win is a win, Mike.