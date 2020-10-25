Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Comment On Hit To Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton took a brutal hit from Washington’s Jon Bostic midway through the third quarter today.

As Dalton started his slide to the turf, Bostic came down on him with the crown of his helmet. The force of the hit popped Dalton’s helmet off and knocked him out of the game with a concussion. The Cowboys backup QB was carted of the field and remained out for the rest of the game, forcing Dallas to play their third-stringer, Ben DiNucci.

Bostic was ejected from the game and will most likely face suspension from the league.

Andy Dalton took a nasty hit to the head pic.twitter.com/Yg913OGotr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

A dirty hit like this on a sliding quarterback usually results in a near brawl on the field. But in this case, none of Dalton’s teammates came to his defense. If it wasn’t already clear, the Cowboys seem to have given up hope on their team.

Over the last few weeks, the disconnect between the players and coaches is only continuing to grow. Last week two anonymous players went to the media to criticize the coaching staff. This week head coach Mike McCarthy is firing back with criticisms of his own.

McCarthy was upset with how his team reacted to the hit. A Cowboys insider shared McCarthy’s reaction on Twitter.

Mike McCarthy on no Cowboys players getting in Jon Bostic's face after his dirty hit on Andy Dalton: "We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

The lack of response from Cowboys players is probably a combination of a lack of experience on a banged up offensive line and just pure dejection from a team that was getting ready to lose its fifth game of the season.

Either way, the Cowboys are starting to look less and less like a team every week.