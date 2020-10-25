The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Comment On Hit To Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field against Washington.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team talk after the Washington Football Team won 25-3 at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton took a brutal hit from Washington’s Jon Bostic midway through the third quarter today.

As Dalton started his slide to the turf, Bostic came down on him with the crown of his helmet. The force of the hit popped Dalton’s helmet off and knocked him out of the game with a concussion. The Cowboys backup QB was carted of the field and remained out for the rest of the game, forcing Dallas to play their third-stringer, Ben DiNucci.

Bostic was ejected from the game and will most likely face suspension from the league.

A dirty hit like this on a sliding quarterback usually results in a near brawl on the field. But in this case, none of Dalton’s teammates came to his defense. If it wasn’t already clear, the Cowboys seem to have given up hope on their team.

Over the last few weeks, the disconnect between the players and coaches is only continuing to grow. Last week two anonymous players went to the media to criticize the coaching staff. This week head coach Mike McCarthy is firing back with criticisms of his own.

McCarthy was upset with how his team reacted to the hit. A Cowboys insider shared McCarthy’s reaction on Twitter.

 

The lack of response from Cowboys players is probably a combination of a lack of experience on a banged up offensive line and just pure dejection from a team that was getting ready to lose its fifth game of the season.

Either way, the Cowboys are starting to look less and less like a team every week.


