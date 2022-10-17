Mike McCarthy Announces This Week's Plan For Dak Prescott

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their first blemish since losing Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might have been Cooper Rush's last hurrah under center.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, that he expects the medical staff to clear Prescott to return to practice Wednesday.

Their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions will mark six weeks since Prescott got injured in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite Jerry Jones' weekly optimism of a quicker recovery, ESPN's Todd Archer initially reported a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

While a Wednesday return would give Prescott a strong chance of playing in Week 7, it's far from a definite. Per Archer, McCarthy wouldn't commit to the two-time Pro Bowler starting against Detroit.

No quarterback controversy ever actually existed, but the few delusional pundits calling the Cowboys Rush's team had to rest their case after he threw three picks in a 26-17 loss to their undefeated NFC East foes.

Rush nevertheless kept Dallas in great shape by helping the team win four of five games without Prescott. Despite placing third in the division, the Cowboys remain in the current playoff picture at 4-2.

When he returns, Prescott will try to pick up where he left off when tossing 37 passing touchdowns last season. The Cowboys will host the Lions at AT&T Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.