Mike McCarthy Offers Initial Comment On QB Dak Prescott

Mike McCarthy shakes Jason Garrett's hand in Green Bay.GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 11: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys congratulates head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers after the 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 11, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 26-21. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

During his first head coaching stint, Mike McCarthy had the chance to coach some legendary quarterbacks. He started his tenure with the Green Bay Packers with Brett Favre under center, and transitioned to Aaron Rodgers after a few years.

Now, as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he inherits another promising young quarterback in Dak Prescott. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off of his best statistical season, in which he threw for 4,902 yards, 8.2 yards per attempt, and 30 touchdowns, all career highs.

During today’s introductory press conference, McCarthy expressed excitement over the chance to coach Prescott. He called the fourth-year QB “a great one,” and said that he’ll be a good centerpiece of the offense, which “will be built around making the quarterback successful.”

Mike McCarthy came up with a reputation as a quarterback whisperer, and for the most part, his time coaching Favre and Rodgers was highly successful. If he’s adapted to a more modern style, as has been reported, the Cowboys offense could be very interesting in 2020.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who impressed in his first year with Dallas under Jason Garrett, is expected to return to the team.

That is good news for Prescott, and may help the transition between the Garrett and McCarthy systems.

There will be some more old Green Bay influence as well though, as Joe Philbin is reportedly expected to join him in Dallas, according to Sports Illustrated‘s CowboyMaven. The former Packers offensive coordinator previously served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15.

