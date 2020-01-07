Mike McCarthy Targets Former Head Coach For Cowboys Staff

Now that Mike McCarthy is officially the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he’s working on building an elite staff around him. This may include adding a former head coach to help out the defense in 2020.

McCarthy wasted no time targeting Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator. He spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.

While the Cowboys will eventually have to make a few additions on the offensive side of the football, McCarthy isn’t done adding defensive-minded coaches.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are targeting Jim Tomsula to coach the defensive line.

Tomsula has been an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins since 2017. Prior to that stint, he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas has a plethora of talent on its defensive line, which might appeal to Tomsula.

As Mike McCarthy works to build out his #Cowboys staff, another familiar name that’s being targeted is Jim Tomsula, per sources. Respected D-line coach (and onetime #49ers coach) would take over a talented group in Dallas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

The Cowboys didn’t see as much production as they wanted to from their defensive line in 2019. Perhaps, Tomsula could rejuvenate the pass rush for Mike McCarthy’s team.

Since the Redskins hired Ron Rivera to be their head coach, the entire coaching staff changed. This means that Tomsula is available on the open market.

It’ll be interesting to see how McCarthy builds the rest of his staff.

