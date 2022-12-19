Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Jalen Hurts Injury News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder that could sideline him for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts injured his right shoulder during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. While the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said the MVP candidate could miss the next two games, and possibly sit out the regular season's final three games, ESPN's Adam Schefter called Hurts "uncertain" for Week 16's matchup at Dallas.

Responding to the development Monday, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said they'll "be ready" for either Hurts or Gardner Minshew.

Hurts has amassed 3,472 passing yards and 747 rushing yards while accounting for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) this season. McCarthy will need separate game plans for Hurts and Minshew, who last started in a 51-26 loss against the Cowboys to conclude the 2021 regular season.

But before playing alongside other second-stringers, Minshew led the Eagles to a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets by completing 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Minshew has a slightly higher career quarterback rating (93.9) than Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger, so the Cowboys can't take the 27-year-old too lightly if given the starting nod on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.