Mike McCarthy Reveals 2 Reasons For Kicker Decision

The Dallas Cowboys chose Brett Maher as their starting kicker by way of cutting their only other option, Lirim Hajrallahu.

During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy explained why Maher won the starting job.

Via The Athletic's Jon Machota, McCarthy said Maher is sticking around because of his superior leg strength and recent confidence.

McCarthy acknowledged, per 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt, that Hajrallahu "took control of the kicking competition early." However, Maher eventually surpassed him in the battle.

Maher is also the more familiar option for Dallas. He made 49 of 66 field-goal attempts and 68 of 69 extra-point tries for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019. The Nebraska alum converted 16 of 18 field-goal opportunities in eight games with the New Orleans Saints last season.

While Hajrullahu has also spent time with the organization, he saw just one game of NFL action. He made five extra points without attempting a field goal during a 43-3 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Cowboys fans may remember Maher for missing four field goals in his final three games with the team. He'll need to showcase a steadier leg to maintain the starting job.