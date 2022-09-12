Mike McCarthy Was Asked About Cowboys' Plan At Quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major loss beyond the scoreboard on Sunday night.

Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right thumb in Week 1's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's expected to undergo surgery and miss six-to-eight weeks.

Cooper Rush was the team's only other active quarterback to start the season, so the Cowboys likely at least need more depth at the position.

Mike McCarthy confirmed as much during Monday's press conference, telling reporters that they're "having a number of discussions" with quarterbacks to add a third to the team alongside Rush and Will Grier.

He anticipates a move this week, possibly by the end of Tuesday.

The head coach said he has an extensive list of available quarterbacks throughout the league.

For now, Grier will ascend to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Rush, who went 7-of-13 for 64 yards on Sunday night. In his only career NFL start, Rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in an upset over the Minnesota Vikings.

Prescott's injury is nevertheless a major blow to the Cowboys' plans of repeating as NFC East champions. Unless the San Francisco 49ers make Jimmy Garoppolo available, it's hard to see them locating a high-quality replacement.

It's also another unfortunate setback for Prescott. After suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, he triumphantly returned to register a career-high 37 passing touchdowns last year.

Over the next five weeks, the Cowboys will play each of their NFC East cohorts (Giants, Commanders, and Eagles) and last season's conference champions (Bengals and Rams). They'll have to withstand that stretch, likely behind Rush, to remain in the playoff picture when Prescott returns.