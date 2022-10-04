Mike Tomlin Admits His Confidence With Steelers Player Is Low

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin didn't hide his disappointment in Pittsburgh Steelers return specialist Gunner Olszewski.

The offseason acquisition, who signed a two-year deal after three seasons with the New England Patriots, has fumbled two punt returns in Pittsburgh's last three games. One set his former team up for a touchdown in Week 2's 17-14 loss to New England.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Tomlin admitted that he's not particularly pleased with Olszewski after a pair of early blunders.

"Not very high," Tomlin said when asked about his confidence level. "You can't put two balls on the ground in two games and feel good about it. Two is a pattern."

Tomlin said he'll assess the special-teams position heading into Pittsburgh's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Olszewski received All-Pro recognition when averaging 17.3 yards per punt return in 2020, but he fumbled three times last season. There's not enough speed or agility in the world to save a returner who doesn't hold onto the football.

Tomlin could turn to wide receiver Steven Sims, who returned kicks in Washington. Rookie Calvin Austin III is another option when activated from a foot injury.

The NFL's third-worst offense gives the Steelers no margin for error on special teams, especially with Kenny Pickett making his first career NFL start against a high-powered Bills squad at Orchard Park.