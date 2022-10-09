Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Blowout Loss

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills obliterated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's 38-3 win.

Safe to say, Mike Tomlin was not pleased with his team's performance.

Per WTAE's Emily Giangreco, the Steelers head coach did not take kindly to getting asked if he was satisfied with their effort.

"Satisfied with the effort? We just got smashed," Tomlin said. "What are we talking about here, guys?"

Tomlin didn't even attempt to sugarcoat the blowout loss. Pittsburgh ceded 424 passing yards and four touchdowns to Josh Allen, who connected with Gabe Davis for 98-yard and 62-yard scores.

The final outcome could have been even worse if Buffalo didn't take its foot off the accelerator. The Bills scored 31 points at halftime, and they nearly had another touchdown before Quintin Morris fumbled while diving into the end zone.

Buffalo averaged an eye-popping 10.2 yards per play.



Pittsburgh has gone 8-8 or better in every season since Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007, but that streak could end. The Steelers have dipped to 1-4 since a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the offense struggles behind rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the defense is going in the wrong direction with star linebacker T.J. Watt sidelined.

Tomlin's team might not have any solace in sight. The Steelers must rebound against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.