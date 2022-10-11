Mike Tomlin Makes His Opinion On Matt Canada Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't mustered much offense early this season.

At 1-4, the Steelers rank 28th in total offense with the third-fewest points per game. Those struggles led to questions about offensive coordinator Matt Canada following Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

During Tuesday's press conference, via 93.7 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coach Mike Tomlin said he's confident in Canada, but added that "confidence means very little."

"I’m not changing for the sake of changing," Tomlin said. "I’m changing if I feel it produces a better desired outcome in any area. We’re looking at those things. We’re open to those things. but not in an effort to quell the masses."

Benching Mitch Trubisky hasn't led to much improvement, as rookie Kenny Pickett has already thrown four interceptions in six quarters. No team has fewer passing touchdowns than the Steelers this season.

Tomlin nevertheless expressed an unwillingness to make Canada the scapegoat. Some Steelers fans want a change, but one doesn't seem imminent.

Pittsburgh draws another tough challenge when facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.