Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Kenny Pickett Got 2nd Team Reps

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

After taking third-string reps behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in training camp, Kenny Pickett moved up to the second team during Monday's practice.

Observers itching for clues to solve the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback depth chart jumped to conclusions, but Mike Tomlin downplayed the change.

When speaking to reporters, per the team's practice report (h/t Pro Football Talk), the head coach said he's just mixing up the groupings to get players acclimated with everyone.

"There will be more of that," Tomlin said. "All of those guys are running in all groups, it's just part of team development."

Asked if anyone should read into Pickett leapfrogging Rudolph, Tomlin replied, "You should not, but I'm sure you will."

Trubisky has continued to run the first team and appears the top candidate to start under center in Week 1. However, the Steelers are in no rush to declare a QB1.

Even if he doesn't win the job out of camp, Pickett could eventually take the reins. It's increasingly rare for a quarterback drafted in the first round to sit out his entire rookie season.

While many onlookers have pegged this battle as a two-person race, Pittsburgh isn't ruling out Rudolph. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said the 27-year-old will receive a "fair shot" to earn the job over Trubisky and Pickett.

Monday's development could quickly prove to mean little if Pickett goes back to leading the third team in Tuesday's practice.