Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10.

T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return.

Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety Damontae Kazee will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kazee has spent the entire season on the injured reserve after suffering a wrist injury in the final preseason game.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Watt shares the same optimistic outlook.

The Steelers rank 29th in total defense while allowing 24.6 points per game. They allowed 7.6 yards per play in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 9 bye.

Welcoming back Watt and Kazee would be a major boon for Tomlin's defense. Though their playoff hopes are slim at 2-6, the Steelers could prove a peskier opponent down the stretch.

Pittsburgh will host New Orleans this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.