Mike Tomlin Was Once 'Very Close' To Leaving For Surprising Job

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It's hard to imagine anyone besides Mike Tomlin coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it reportedly almost happened a while back.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson said Tuesday that there's gossip about one of the NFL's three longest-tenured head coaches potentially stepping down in the near future. While she didn't specify which one, only Bill Belichick has held his position longer than Tomlin, who replaced the retired Bill Cowher in 2007.

Anderson's colleague, Aditi Kinkhabwala, added that Tomlin was "very very close" to taking a TV job a few years ago. However, he's no longer pursuing that field.

Tomlin certainly wouldn't have been the first decorated head coach to leave the sidelines for a media role. Cowher is a regular on CBS' NFL Today. Sean Payton left the New Orleans Saints this year to take a role with FOX.

Tony Dungy, Jimmy Johnson, Jason Garrett, and Rex Ryan have all found second acts for TV networks, and Sean McVay nearly made the same jump after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Tomlin has gone 157-91-2 in 250 career regular-season games. Pittsburgh finished .500 or better in each of his first 15 seasons, but that could change unless the 3-6 Steelers catch fire down the stretch.

He's charismatic enough to envision a smooth transition into an analyst job, but the 50-year-old may not be seeking a coaching exit anymore.