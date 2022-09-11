Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Plan For 2022 Season Revealed

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are opening the season with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback. While some fans may think it's only a matter of time before Kenny Pickett seizes the job, Mike Tomlin reportedly has other plans.

Via Awful Announcing, Jay Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday that the Steelers head coach intends on sticking with Trubisky all season. Tomlin said he plans on letting Pickett "sit and learn" throughout this entire rookie season.

A similar sentiment was shared on another Sunday-morning studio show. On NFL GameDay, Ian Rapoport said the Steelers will give Trubisky a "long leash."

"He came in as QB1," Rapoport said of Trubisky. "He has exceeded expectations in an offense that fits him, and the players are feeling it, too. In the locker room, he is the captain, and they clearly believe he is the starting quarterback as well."

Tomlin named Trubisky his starting quarterback on Tuesday, citing the former No. 2 pick taking the Chicago Bears to the playoffs in two of four seasons.

"We're just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us," Tomlin said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "He's a guy that came to us with franchise quarterback experience. He's comfortable in those shoes."

However, Pickett made a remarkable first impression by completing 29 of 36 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason. This year's only first-round quarterback made a strong case that he's ready, so Tomlin may change his mind if Trubisky doesn't meet expectations.

Trubisky has an immediate opportunity to validate Tomlin's confidence when going on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday afternoon's AFC North showdown.