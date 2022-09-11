Mike Tyson Goes Viral At Game: NFL World Reacts

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson is having a nice time at an NFL game on Sunday.

The legendary boxer is sitting in the owner's box with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Sunday afternoon. New England is facing Miami on the road.

It's quite the image.

Fans aren't surprised.

"Death. Taxes. CBS continuing the Robert Kraft love affair," one fan wrote.

"Of all the content we’ve seen today, this is what we get lmao," one fan added.

"Lad there is so many games going on and you’re focusing on that guy," one fan added.

It's been a tough afternoon for that group so far.

New England is trailing Miami, 17-7.