Vikings Appear To Address Mike Zimmer-To-Cowboys Rumor

With the Dallas Cowboys officially beginning their head coaching search, they’ve cast a wide net for potential candidates. But one of those reported candidates – Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer – is getting ready for a playoff game this weekend.

Perhaps in an effort to discourage the Cowboys from approaching their coach, the Vikings have preemptively addressed the matter.

In an official statement from co-owner Mark Wilf, the team expressed its intention to continue keeping Zimmer (and general manager Rick Spielman) with the team.

“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.”

Mike Zimmer is 57-38-1 since taking over the team in 2014. In those six years, the Vikings have made three playoff appearances and won two NFC North titles.

As for the Cowboys, they’re reportedly interested in every big name one could think of. Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley, and even Sean Payton have been named or implied as targets of the upcoming search.

The Cowboys decided this week not to bring back Jason Garrett after ten years with the team.

Dallas missed the playoffs this year despite controlling their destiny until losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

But is the next Cowboys head coach currently coaching another NFL team?

[Courtney Cronin]