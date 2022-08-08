Mike Zimmer Visiting The Bengals: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals had quite the reunion at training camp on Sunday.

Former players Chad Johnson and Pacman Jones, along with former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, among others, were back in Cincinnati.

Zimmer was the Bengals' defensive coordinator from 2008-13. He left to take the Vikings head coaching job.

Zimmer was fired by the Vikings following the 2021 season.

"zim angling for that DC position if Lou gets sniped lmao," one fan tweeted.

"Zim back to Cincinnati," another fan wondered.

"Zimmer back as DC next year if Lou leaves for a bigger coaching job," one fan added.

It would be pretty cool to see Zimmer back in Cincinnati at some point.