Miles Sanders Announces His Decision On Week 1 Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Running Back Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles follows the action against the New York Giants in the rain in the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles head into the 2022 NFL season with Miles Sanders penciled in as their No. 1 running back. But an offseason hamstring injury put his status for Week 1 into doubt - until recently.

Sanders was a full participant in Eagles practice on Wednesday and is now expected to play the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Speaking to ESPN's Tim McManus, Sanders explained why he didn't practice much in camp.

Sanders said that he didn't want to risk aggravating the injury by going all out during training camp. Instead, he was more aggressive with his rehab and now feels "ready to go."

“It’s just one of those injuries you don’t want to risk it in camp, so I attacked the rehab and I’m back, ready to go,” Sanders said.

Miles Sanders has been the Eagles' starting running back since his rookie season in 2019. He had over 1,300 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, finishing fourth in the voting for Rookie of the Year.

But the last two seasons have seen Sanders' production dip due in no small part to injuries. He's missed nine games over the past two years with various leg injuries.

Last year Sanders had over 900 yards from scrimmage, but couldn't find the endzone once.

Will Miles Sanders enjoy another 1,000-yard season in 2022? Will he set any new career highs?