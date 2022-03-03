Mina Kimes Names NFL Draft’s Most “Interesting” Player

Draft season is officially heating up. On the latest episode of NFL Live, ESPN’s Mina Kimes revealed which prospect is the most interesting player in this year’s draft.

Kimes seems to be all in on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, and understandably so.

“I think he’s the most interesting player in the draft,” Kimes said. “When I watch him, I still have questions. Like I don’t know if he can cut down on the sack rate and the turnovers, or run a pro-style offense. But I do know this: watching his tape, there are more moments where I say words I can’t say on cable television than any other quarterback.”

She believes some teams will convince themselves that Willis can be the next great quarterback in the NFL.

“There are going to be teams that look at him and have visions – maybe wrong visions – of Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. Todd, you talked about his ceiling. I think his ceiling is outer space, and someone is going to want to board that rocket ship even if it goes horribly wrong.”

.@minakimes calls QB prospect Mailk Willis the “most interesting player in the draft” 👀 "His traits are unreal. … There are going to be teams that look at him and have visions … of Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. … His ceiling is outer space!" pic.twitter.com/oewjihDNDz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 3, 2022

Willis finished his final season at Liberty with 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. He also had 878 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Several analysts raved about Willis at the Senior Bowl. We’ll see if he can bolster his stock with a strong showing at the NFL Combine this week.