Minkah Fitzpatrick Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-3 following Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets.

After the game, per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick delivered a blunt assessment of their disappointing showing.

"It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than, more talented than," Fitzpatrick said.

But perhaps the Steelers aren't any better than the Jets. They entered Week 4 with the NFL's second-fewest total yards before mustering just 297 on Sunday.

Another subpar performance from Mitch Trubisky prompted Pittsburgh to bench him for Kenny Pickett. The rookie threw three interceptions in his NFL debut.

The Steelers haven't endured a losing season since hiring Mike Tomlin in 2007. That commendable streak is in serious jeopardy if they don't turn the corner.

While the Steelers were favored to beat the Jets, they currently don't look better than any of their next four opponents. Starting next week, they'll face the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles.