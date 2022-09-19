Mitch Trubisky Blocking Out Chants: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky had to listen to the fan base chant for first round pick Kenny Pickett during Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

Trubisky remains confident in himself, though, and he's blocking out the fan chants.

“It is what it is,” Trubisky said, via Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You just block it out and continue to play football.”

Well said, Mitch.

Will Trubisky hold onto the job, though?

"I’m an empathetic person so I’ll admit I felt really bad for Mitch when the Kenny chants started," one fan wrote.

"I mean this was the most obvious outcome. Just thought it might take more than one full home game lol," another fan added on social media.

"Sucks honestly. Part of football I guess," one fan added.

The Steelers are 1-1 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Patriots.