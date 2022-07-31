Mitch Trubisky Leading Competition? NFL World Reacts
Mitch Trubisky appears to be leading the pack in the competition for starting quarterback in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers' free agent signing appears to be ahead of backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett in the competition thus far.
However, there's still a long way to go.
"Mitch Trubisky is in the driver's seat to be the starter, while Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett are competing for 2 and 3. Pickett is currently taking reps with the 3rd-stringers," Lindsey OK tweeted.
Many expect Trubisky to win the job, though it'll be interesting to see if he can hold onto it.
Pickett was drafted in the first round for a reason, after all.
"Worst QB room in league history? Sheesh. Maybe not the worst but that's rough," one fan tweeted.
"If you are paying attention to the first 4 practices, Kenny is struggling, Mason is performing better than Mitch & Kenny," one fan added.
Who will we see starting for Pittsburgh come Week 1?