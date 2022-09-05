Mitch Trubisky Named Captain: NFL World Reacts
The Steelers have yet to announce their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season.
However, the choice appears to have been made.
Pittsburgh announced on Monday its team captains for the 2022 regular season.
Trubisky is on the list.
Of course, it's possible that Trubisky could be a team captain and not start at quarterback. However, that seems extremely unlikely - at least for Week 1.
"Expect Steelers to name their Week 1 starting QB tomorrow, but I’d guess Mitch Trubisky being voted a captain is a preeettty good indicator," Brooke Pryor tweeted.
"Mitch Trubisky, who has been taking first-team QB reps but hasn't officially been announced as the starter, is a captain," Ian Rapoport added.
"This would be the latest sign that Trubisky will start on Sunday vs. the Bengals," Ari Meirov added.
The Steelers are set to take on the Bengals to open the 2022 regular season.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.