Mitch Trubisky To Start All Year: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly planning to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback all season.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Mike Tomlin plans on going with Trubisky all season.

It could be a redshirt year for first round pick Kenny Pickett.

Of course, plans could change. Still, it seems like the Steelers are high on Trubisky.

"Why ruin my Sunday this close to game time?" one fan wrote.

"Can’t wait for Mitch to throw 20 ints in 5 weeks," one fan added.

"Excuse me?" another fan added.

The Steelers are set to open the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon.