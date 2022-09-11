Mitch Trubisky To Start All Year: NFL World Reacts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly planning to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback all season.
According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Mike Tomlin plans on going with Trubisky all season.
It could be a redshirt year for first round pick Kenny Pickett.
Of course, plans could change. Still, it seems like the Steelers are high on Trubisky.
"Why ruin my Sunday this close to game time?" one fan wrote.
"Can’t wait for Mitch to throw 20 ints in 5 weeks," one fan added.
"Excuse me?" another fan added.
The Steelers are set to open the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon.