Bears Announce Decision On QB Mitchell Trubisky

You rarely see a team have to openly commit to a quarterback for the following season in late December. And yet, that is what just happened with the Chicago Bears and Mitchell Trubisky.

The former No. 2 pick out of North Carolina has clearly not played up to expectations, especially considering the draft class in which he was taken.

Eight picks after Chicago traded up to secure its ability to take Trubisky, the Kansas City Chiefs took 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. Two picks later, the Houston Texans selected Deshaun Watson.

Mahomes took home the league’s most coveted individual award in his first year as starter. Watson has established himself as a star, and was in MVP discussions at times this year.

Trubisky, meanwhile, had a drop off in performance from year two to three.

This fall, he improved his interception total and percentage, but most of his other numbers dropped off, including yardage, touchdowns, and most glaringly, yards per attempt from an average 7.4 to a very mediocre 6.1.

Even with those struggles, Mitchell Trubisky will be back under center for Chicago in 2020. General manager Ryan Pace has committed to him for next year.

The announcement comes after speculation that Chicago could make a change at the position. Cam Newton was one of the most notable names connected to the position, in the event that the Carolina Panthers want to move on from him and start over, with a new coach coming into place as well.

Next year will probably be a turning stone for both Trubisky as a starting quarterback, and likely Matt Nagy as head coach, as he has come under plenty of fire this year, after looking like one of the more promising young coaches in college football last year.

