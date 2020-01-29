Despite serious struggles through his first three seasons, Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback in 2020. The team has already given the young passer that vote of confidence, after an 8-8 season.

The Bears entered the year as a favorite in the NFC, after a strong first year under head coach Matt Nagy. Instead, it was the Green Bay Packers that broke out with a 13-3 season, while the Minnesota Vikings also made the playoffs as a Wild Card team at 10-6.

According to reports, Trubisky will be on the mend for at least a few months. Per ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson, he recently had surgery to repair a partially torn left labrum in his shoulder.

Luckily, this was an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, so it shouldn’t mean a significant recovery.

Mitchell Trubisky was the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, something that has hung over his career so far.

That draft also featured the likes of 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (No. 10, Kansas City Chiefs), and Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson (No. 12), both true young franchise quarterbacks.

The North Carolina product took over as starter during the 2017 season, going 4-8 in 12 games for the Bears as a rookie. His team found serious success, led by an aggressive defense, in 2018, going 11-3 in Trubisky’s 14 games. He threw for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on the year, and showed that he could be dangerous as a runner as well, with 421 yards and three scores.

This year, Trubisky made 15 starts, but his numbers were down almost across the board. He threw for fewer yards (3,138) than the year before, despite playing an extra game, and attempting 516 passes, vs. 434 in 2018. He tossed for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year.

