Todd McShay Unveils Top 10 Of His Latest NFL Mock Draft

Todd McShay has been high on LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Joe Burrow for a while now. He compared him positively to Carson Wentz earlier this week, and now has Burrow in prime position in his new Mock Draft.

It is looking very likely that Burrow will be the third straight Heisman-winning quarterback to go No. 1 in the NFL Draft.

That is especially likely if the Cincinnati Bengals hold on for the No. 1 pick in the draft. The franchise made it very apparent that they want to move on from Andy Dalton, and Burrow makes sense on so many levels.

He resembles many of the young quarterbacks that have done well in the NFL recently, has the build and the accuracy that you want, is a natural leader, and, of course, is an Ohio guy.

Burrow, an Athens native, played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU. He made his love for his hometown and state known during his awesome Heisman speech, which led to Athens County Food Pantry in the days following the ceremony.

In his first edition of the 2020 NFL Mock Draft, Todd McShay is rolling with Joe at No. 1 to the Bengals. He follows that up with Burrow’s former teammate Chase Young going to the New York Giants at No. 2.

Alabama owns the next two picks of the mock draft. McShay projects Washington to take Jerry Jeudy to pair with Terry McLaurin, which would become one of the most fun young receiver combos in the league. Dwayne Haskins would have to love that. After that, he has the Miami Dolphins getting the quarterback they’ve long been attached to, Tua Tagovailoa, at No. 4.

The ESPN draft analyst has a third quarterback going in the top 10, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking Oregon’s Justin Herbert as an heir apparent to Philip Rivers.

McShay’s full first round mock draft is available over at ESPN+ for subscribers.