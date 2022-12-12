Model Interested In Tom Brady Shares Racy Bikini Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady has plenty of potential dating suitors, if he wants to get back on the open market, that is.

Following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Brady has mostly focused on football and family. But interested women have made their preferences known.

One such model, Veronika Rajek, attended the Buccaneers game last week.

This week, Rajek flaunted what she has to offer on social media on Monday afternoon.

"The American Dream keeps on striving as long as we keep on dreaming big. 🇺🇸," she wrote.

Veronika was in attendance at last week's Buccaneers vs. Saints game on Monday Night Football.

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER," she wrote.

Your move, Tom.