Model Pursuing Tom Brady Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady is set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card on Monday night.

Perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will have a special guest in attendance.

Veronika Rajek, a popular model on Instagram, has been expressing her interest in Brady ever since he got divorced from his supermodel wife. Brady and Gisele Bundchen filed for divorce toward the end of 2022.

Ahead of kickoff on Monday night, Veronika shared a racy swimsuit photo.

It's Buccaneers colors, too.

Perhaps Veronika will be in attendance at the game on Monday evening.

It's set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.