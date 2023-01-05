Momentum Reportedly Building Toward Bengals vs. Bills Decision

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals speak during the suspension of their game following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals stopped playing Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

While the NFL intends to play Week 18 as scheduled, there's no plan in place to restart the postponed Monday Night Football matchup. It's possible they don't make up the game.

Pro Football Talk said the situation is "currently pointing" toward not resuming the Week 17 contest. The NFL would then base AFC playoff seeding based on winning percentage.

Joe Burrow said Wednesday that Cincinnati will support "whatever Buffalo would want to do."

Calling off the game would give the Bengals the AFC North title regardless of Week 18's outcome against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills, who clinched the AFC East, would earn the No. 1 seed with a Week 18 win and Kansas City Chiefs loss.

Hamlin's health is obviously a more pressing matter than playoff seeding. The Bills said Wednesday that Hamlin remains in intensive care in critical condition, but he's shown signs of improvement.

Bengals and Bills fans gathered to hold a candlelight vigil for the 24-year-old outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Wednesday night.