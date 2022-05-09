Monday Night Football Announces Games: NFL World Reacts

ABC Monday Night Football sideline commentator Melissa Stark interviews quarterback Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. on 09/09/2002. The Patriots beat the Steelers 30-14. ©Robert E. Klein (Photo by Robert Klein/Getty Images)

The National Football League's entire 2022 schedule will be released over the next week or so.

On Monday, the league revealed two "Monday Night Football" matchups for early in the season.

The NFL announced its Week 2 "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on Monday morning. We'll get the Titans against the Bills and the Vikings against the Eagles in Week 2.

It should be a fun night.

Those are two pretty good matchups for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are now on the lead broadcast for ESPN's NFL contests.

Buck and Aikman, who came to ESPN from FOX, appear to be pretty excited for these contests.

