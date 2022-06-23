Money A Factor For Rob Gronkowski: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski announced on Tuesday his decision to retire from the National Football League.

Not everyone believes Gronk will stay retired, though.

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Gronk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Adam Schefter. “This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

According to Pro Football Talk, money could have been a factor in Gronkowski's retirement.

For 2021, Gronk had base pay of $8 million with incentives of up to $2 million. For 2022, given the dramatic increase in the receiver market, Gronk shouldn’t show up for less than $15 million. If he decides to take less for a limited run, assuming the Bucs are contenders, so be it. But why should he sign up for a full season if he’s not getting what he’s truly worth?

It will be interesting to see what happens with Gronk moving forward. Many NFL fans wouldn't be surprised to see him back on the field at some point.

"He’s just missing camp. He’ll be back," one fan tweeted.

"I think your point has merit. A guy with so many commercial opportunities like Gronk must be thinking to himself that $8m a year just isn't worth the pain and grind," another fan added.

Gronk has always been good with his money.

Will we see Gronkowski playing again?