Photo: First Look At ‘Mouth Shield’ Being Sent To NFL Players

To combat the coronavirus when players start bumping pads, the NFL is working on introducing a newly-designed helmet with a “mouth shield” to reduce the spread of germs.

Per ESPN’s Tim McManus, the NFL has enlisted the help of Oakley Prizm Lens Technology to design the mouth shield for the helmet. On Monday, an image of the design on the helmet was finally revealed.

As you can see in the image below, the helmet features a layer of transparent material on the mouth. Airways and openings are in place to allow for breathing, but not in such a way that it enables the spread of germs, according to the NFL.

However, the NFL and the NFLPA are still negotiating the implementation of safety equipment such as the mouth shield. As of writing, neither side has agreed upon requiring its use.

But the NFL’s experts in the medical field are hoping that the players will ultimately use the mouth shield. NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told ESPN that the goal is to encourage such behavior.

“That’s certainly what we’re going to encourage,” Sills said. “And we hope that we’re going to land on a product design that’s something that everyone would want to wear, because they’ll see the value and want that additional protection without any detriment to performance.”

Some players, namely J.J. Watt, are not in favor of it.

“My second year in the league I thought it’d be cool, I put a visor on my helmet,” Watt said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was like, ‘It looks so cool, I wanna put a visor on.’ I had it on for about three periods of practice and I said, ‘Take this sucker off I’m gonna die out here.’ . . . So now you’re gonna put something around my mouth? You can keep that. If that comes into play, I don’t think you’re gonna see me on the field.”

Per the report, all 32 NFL teams are expected to receive their mouth shield helmets within a week.

Will the NFL and/or the NFLPA agree to use the new helmets, or will other measures be used instead?