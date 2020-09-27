Multiple NFL Fan Bases Are Already Desperate For Trevor Lawrence

We are only three weeks into the 2020 NFL season but already several teams can begin to think about the 2021 draft–and Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson quarterback is regarded as the projected No. 1 overall pick. He’s thought of by some as the best QB prospect to enter the draft since Andrew Luck in 2012.

Given his talent and production, it is no surprise that fans would view Lawrence as a franchise savior. What is a little eye-opening is just how many franchises are coveting the gifted passer right now.

Fans of the Giants, Jets, Vikings, Panthers, Eagles and even Falcons have all taken to Twitter this afternoon to announce their support for “Tanking for Trevor.”

Eagles looking at Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/ShdNx3qEjw — Ace (@acebxice) September 27, 2020

Already got my Trevor Lawrence jersey pre ordered pic.twitter.com/OUGOKLVU7r — Edgard Cortina (@cortina_edgard) September 27, 2020

I hope the Eagles miss out on Trevor Lawrence because they tied the Bengals. We deserve that sort of poetic justice. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) September 27, 2020

The eagles and giants battling for the right to replace Daniel Jones and Wentz with Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/kJek88P5yC — John (@iam_johnw) September 27, 2020

Watching this game is really making me realize how much a lose-lose situation we are in. Every loss is another game just ruining Sam Darnold’s psyche as a franchise QB…every win we potential give Adam Gase job security. Anything other than Trevor Lawrence will be a catastrophe — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 27, 2020

Trevor Lawrence is gonna look great in a Falcons uniform — yer. (Fire Quinn) (@PrimeYerr) September 27, 2020

Giants gotta get Trevor Lawrence. 0-16, baybay! — El Hijo del Ice Train (@ShinSolidus) September 27, 2020

It is still early in the “Tank for Trevor” sweepstakes, and in reality, at least one of these teams will probably rebound enough to take themselves out of consideration later in the season.

But for the franchises that keep losing, at least they can take solace in knowing there is a pretty nice consolation prize waiting at the end of a frustrating campaign.