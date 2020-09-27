The Spun

Multiple NFL Fan Bases Are Already Desperate For Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

We are only three weeks into the 2020 NFL season but already several teams can begin to think about the 2021 draft–and Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson quarterback is regarded as the projected No. 1 overall pick. He’s thought of by some as the best QB prospect to enter the draft since Andrew Luck in 2012.

Given his talent and production, it is no surprise that fans would view Lawrence as a franchise savior. What is a little eye-opening is just how many franchises are coveting the gifted passer right now.

Fans of the Giants, Jets, Vikings, Panthers, Eagles and even Falcons have all taken to Twitter this afternoon to announce their support for “Tanking for Trevor.”

It is still early in the “Tank for Trevor” sweepstakes, and in reality, at least one of these teams will probably rebound enough to take themselves out of consideration later in the season.

But for the franchises that keep losing, at least they can take solace in knowing there is a pretty nice consolation prize waiting at the end of a frustrating campaign.


