Multiple Patriots, Panthers Players Ejected From Practice

A massive fight unfolded during Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

Gillette Nation's Ethan Hurwitz posted footage of the benches-clearing tussle between the two teams at Foxboro.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson and Panthers center Kenny Robinson got kicked out of practice. A referee later tossed Patriots center James Ferentz and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins following another heated exchange.

Neither head coach liked what he saw.

Reiss said an unhappy Belichick called a meeting with his team following the feisty practice. Meanwhile, per NESN's Zack Cox, Matt Rhule told reporters he and Belichick agreed before practice to kick out anyone who fought.

Despite their best efforts, Belichick and Rhule couldn't prevent another joint-practice incident. It isn't the first one this summer, and it probably won't be the last either.

The Patriots and Panthers will look to channel those frustrations when facing off Friday night in their penultimate preseason matchup.