Myles Garrett Excused From Browns Practice For Personal Matter

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett missed his third consecutive day of practice on Tuesday.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he excused the star defensive lineman to address a personal matter.

Per 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski offered no timetable on when Garrett is expected to re-join the team. However, he's not concerned about the star's absence.

"He'll be back when he's back," Stefanski said.

Garrett garnered a career-high 16 sacks in his second straight All-Pro campaign last season. The former No. 1 pick also set new personal benchmarks with 51 tackles and 52 pressures while scoring his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery in Week 14.

The 26-year-old is expected to once again lead a defense that re-signed Jadeveon Clowney and gave shutdown cornerback Denzel Ward a massive five-year extension. Although the Browns finished 8-9 last season, their defense allowed the NFL's fifth-fewest total yards.

Garrett hasn't played a preseason game since 2019, so he probably won't suit up in Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.