Myles Garrett Excused From Browns Practice For Personal Matter
Myles Garrett missed his third consecutive day of practice on Tuesday.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he excused the star defensive lineman to address a personal matter.
Per 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski offered no timetable on when Garrett is expected to re-join the team. However, he's not concerned about the star's absence.
"He'll be back when he's back," Stefanski said.
Garrett garnered a career-high 16 sacks in his second straight All-Pro campaign last season. The former No. 1 pick also set new personal benchmarks with 51 tackles and 52 pressures while scoring his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery in Week 14.
The 26-year-old is expected to once again lead a defense that re-signed Jadeveon Clowney and gave shutdown cornerback Denzel Ward a massive five-year extension. Although the Browns finished 8-9 last season, their defense allowed the NFL's fifth-fewest total yards.
Garrett hasn't played a preseason game since 2019, so he probably won't suit up in Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.